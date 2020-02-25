Daily Herald Obituaries
PHILIP J. WALGER Jr.

PHILIP J. WALGER Jr. Obituary
MOUNT PROSPECT - Philip J. Walger Jr., age 74. Beloved husband of Pamela Walger (nee Dietz) for 50 years. Loving dad of Julie (Chris Walker), Jon (Suzanne) and Justin (Robyn) Walger. Dear papa of Landon, Grayson, and Addison. Fond brother of Joanne Hunt and the late Kenneth (Judy) and Michael Walger. Uncle and cousin of many. Visitation Thursday, 3-8 pm at Kolssak Funeral Home, 189 S. Milwaukee Ave. (2 Blocks south of Dundee Road), Wheeling. Life Celebration Service Friday, 11 am at the funeral home. Cremation and Inurnment private. In lieu of flowers, donations to Grace Lutheran Church, 1624 East Euclid Road, Mount Prospect, IL 60056 will be greatly appreciated. To leave a condolence or for more information, visit www.funerals.pro or call 847-537-6600.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 25, 2020
