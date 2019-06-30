Philip Stilke was born on October 13, 1941 in Libertyville, IL, the son of the late Irvin and Hilda (Kruckenberg) Stilke. On Nov. 23, 1963 he was united in marriage to Judith Hartwig in Mt. Prospect, IL. They lived in Mundelein, IL until moving to Twin Lakes, WI in 1995. He moved to Coral Springs, FL in 2014. Phil owned a petroleum transportation business for over 30 years and later a marina in Whitewater, WI, for 11 years. He was a member of Hope Lutheran Church in Twin Lakes, Risen Savior Lutheran Church in Vernon Hills and St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Hawthorn Woods, IL. He was active on many committees and boards throughout his church life and took part in mission trips to Haiti. Philip was preceded in death by his wife, Judy; his sister, Ruth; grandson, Dakota and granddaughter, Livia. Philip is survived by 3 daughters,- Kelly (Bret) Chernow of Coral Springs, FL, Michele Ciran of Eagle River, WI and Rhonda (Eric) Niemesz of Meritt Island, FL; 3 sons, Philip K. (Judy) Stilke of Clarksville, TN, David (Kirsten) Stilke of Elkhorn, WI, and Randy Stilke of Ewing, MI; 11 grandchildren; and 4 great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at 11am, Monday, July 8 at St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 24500 N. Old McHenry Rd., Hawthorn Woods. Interment will be in St. Matthew Cemetery. The Stilke family will receive friends from 3-7pm, Sunday, July 7 at Ahlgrim Family Funeral Home, 415 S. Buesching Road, Lake Zurich and after 10am Monday, at the church. For information, 847-540-8871 or www.ahlgrimffs.com. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 30, 2019