Philip Warren Adolphus, born in Chicago Dec. 6, 1927 to parents Marion Gauweiler Adolphus and Norman Parker Adolphus. He is predeceased by his sister Jeanne Marilyn and brother Robert Norman. Philip passed peacefully February 11, 2019. Philip married the love of his life, Georgette Rose Bleeker on April 14, 1952, and they were married until her passing in January 2017. Philip is survived by his only child Laura Lee and her husband Ernie Hathcoat, (sometimes known as Ken), only grandchild Justin and his finance Michelle, sister-in-law Diane, nieces Barbara Lynn, Nancy Carol and nephews Greg and "Little Phil." Phil and Georgette touched the lives of everyone they met, and were so lucky to have the best of the best lifelong friends in Lois "Lowie" and Jerry and their family, and neighbors Nancy and Gerry with whom they spent countless happy hours ... and happy hours. Philip was proud to have served in the National Guard and ride with the Chicago Black Horse Troop. He had a long career with New York Life and devoted his life to his clients and their families in their time of need. Phil shared his love for magic with his only grandchild Justin at a very young age, teaching him small feats of magic and secrets only Magicians know. Justin now has his own Magic Shop and Theater, Impossibles in Reno, and performs magic around the world. Of this Philip was so very proud. In lieu of flowers, Laura and Ernie would like to remind everyone that the most important thing you have to give is your time. Be kind to one another, especially the elderly. We are all just walking each other home. I love you to the moon and back Daddy ... and then some.