Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hultgren Funeral Home
304 N. Main St.
Wheaton, IL 60187
(630) 668-0027
For more information about
PHILIP WEIRICH
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for PHILIP WEIRICH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PHILIP WEIRICH


1955 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
PHILIP WEIRICH Obituary
Philip Weirich, beloved husband, father, and grandfather, began his life on May 9th, 1955 as sixth of eight children born to Edward and Irene Weirich. Philip went to be with the Lord on March 17, 2020. Philip was a kind-hearted child, generous with his time, and always available to help his parents or siblings. He enjoyed playing instruments, tinkering with new hobbies, or teaching himself how to fix things. Inspired by his love for living creatures, Philip majored in biology and microbiology at the University of Illinois. This was also when he discovered his passion for Jesus, which would define the course of the rest of his life. Philip spent his professional career working for Quality Schools International (QSI) in Yemen and Slovenia as a high school science teacher, school director, and finally as Director of Curriculum and Resource. His unique gift as a peacemaker, even as Yemen descended into civil war, made him highly effective and greatly loved in his work. Philip's life was characterized by selflessness, humility, and patience, even when he was diagnosed with Stage IV cancer in 2017. Despite their joy that Phil is at rest with Jesus, he will be dearly missed by his wife, Marie-Jane, his two children, Jeremy (Pang) Weirich, and Melanie (Josh) Simmerman, and his two granddaughters, Alithea and Constance. The Weirich family has chosen to postpone the memorial service. Please visit hultgrenfh.com for updated memorial service information and a full obituary.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of PHILIP's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -