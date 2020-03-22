|
|
Philip Weirich, beloved husband, father, and grandfather, began his life on May 9th, 1955 as sixth of eight children born to Edward and Irene Weirich. Philip went to be with the Lord on March 17, 2020. Philip was a kind-hearted child, generous with his time, and always available to help his parents or siblings. He enjoyed playing instruments, tinkering with new hobbies, or teaching himself how to fix things. Inspired by his love for living creatures, Philip majored in biology and microbiology at the University of Illinois. This was also when he discovered his passion for Jesus, which would define the course of the rest of his life. Philip spent his professional career working for Quality Schools International (QSI) in Yemen and Slovenia as a high school science teacher, school director, and finally as Director of Curriculum and Resource. His unique gift as a peacemaker, even as Yemen descended into civil war, made him highly effective and greatly loved in his work. Philip's life was characterized by selflessness, humility, and patience, even when he was diagnosed with Stage IV cancer in 2017. Despite their joy that Phil is at rest with Jesus, he will be dearly missed by his wife, Marie-Jane, his two children, Jeremy (Pang) Weirich, and Melanie (Josh) Simmerman, and his two granddaughters, Alithea and Constance. The Weirich family has chosen to postpone the memorial service. Please visit hultgrenfh.com for updated memorial service information and a full obituary.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 22, 2020