Phillip E. Reese, 68, passed away Monday, March 4, 2019 in Lake Forest. He was born May 6, 1950 in Detroit, MI and lived there until his family moved to Illinois where he would live for the remainder of his life. Phil was the life of the party, always quick with a joke and will be missed by all who knew him. He is survived by his sister, Carole (Frank) Allgauer; nieces, Kellie (Peter) Allgauer and Holly (Tim) Cir; and by his nephew, Scott Allgauer. Visitation 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at Noon, Friday, March 8, 2019 at Burnett-Dane Funeral Home Ltd., 120 W. Park Ave. (Route 176, one block west of Milwaukee Ave.), Libertyville. Memorial donations may be made to Boxer Rebound, Inc. For info, 847-362-3009 or please sign the guestbook at www.burnettdane.com. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 7, 2019