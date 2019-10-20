|
BUFFALO GROVE - Phillip J. Saia, age 79, passed away peacefully at home on October 9, 2019 with his loving wife Dot by his side. Phil was a beloved husband for 54 years to Dorothy (nee Fink), loving father to Debbie (Rob) Kula, David (Debbie) Saia and Dina (Terry) Wiersma, proud Papa to Daniella, Jake, Jimmy, Ryan, Dylan, Hayley, and Logan, devoted brother, uncle and cousin to many. Phil was preceded in death by his parents, Angelo and Anna (nee Miceli) Saia, his brother Michael, and his infant son Donald. Services for Phil will be held on Saturday, October 26th at St. Edna Catholic Church in Arlington Heights with visitation at 10 AM and Mass at 11 AM. Interment will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to the or Accord Hospice in Deerfield.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Oct. 20, 2019