Home

POWERED BY

Services
St Edna Catholic Church
2525 N Arlington Heights Rd
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Edna Catholic Church
Arlington Heights, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Edna Catholic Church
Arlington Heights, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for PHILLIP SAIA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PHILLIP J. SAIA

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
PHILLIP J. SAIA Obituary
BUFFALO GROVE - Phillip J. Saia, age 79, passed away peacefully at home on October 9, 2019 with his loving wife Dot by his side. Phil was a beloved husband for 54 years to Dorothy (nee Fink), loving father to Debbie (Rob) Kula, David (Debbie) Saia and Dina (Terry) Wiersma, proud Papa to Daniella, Jake, Jimmy, Ryan, Dylan, Hayley, and Logan, devoted brother, uncle and cousin to many. Phil was preceded in death by his parents, Angelo and Anna (nee Miceli) Saia, his brother Michael, and his infant son Donald. Services for Phil will be held on Saturday, October 26th at St. Edna Catholic Church in Arlington Heights with visitation at 10 AM and Mass at 11 AM. Interment will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to the or Accord Hospice in Deerfield.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Oct. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of PHILLIP's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.