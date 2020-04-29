|
HOFFMAN ESTATES - Phillip Oliver Moore, age 66. Beloved husband of Julienne M. "Julie" Moore, nee Shoro for over 34 years. Devoted father of Jennifer (Jerry Owings) Cooper and Brandon (Samantha) Moore. Loving grandfather of Anthony, Riley and soon Baby Moore. Cherished son of the late Oliver and Mary Lou Moore. Caring brother of Louanne (the late Ken) Martin, Beth (Tom) Formea, Mary Alice Stouffe and Margaret (Mark) Ingmire. Dear uncle of many nieces and nephews. Fond son-in-law of Edward (the late Julie) Shoro. Dear brother-in-law of Edward (Belinda) Shoro, John (Louiza) Shoro and Debbie (Scott) Desjardin. Chris Webster, whom he loved like a son. Phil was an extremely hard worker and had recently just retired after over 25 years at District 211. He loved his family and was blessed with AMAZING friends. He was a diehard Cubs fan. He will be truly missed. Funeral information or online condolences, www.ahlgrimfuneral.com or 847-882-5580. A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date. Please visit our website for updates on service dates and times. In lieu of flowers, memorials would be appreciated to The Anthony Rizzo Family Foundation, 6574 N. State Road 7 Box 201, Coconut Creek, FL 33073.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 29, 2020