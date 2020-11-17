NAPERVILLE - Phillip W. Hess 84, a nine year resident of Naperville and a former 75 year resident of East Peoria, Illinois, went to be with his Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ on November 15, 2020. Born in Peoria, Illinois, June 26, 1936 to Carl P. and Zelda A. (Aaron) Hess, he married Sandra Astle on June 19, 1970. Surviving are his wife, Sandra; children, Christopher Hess of Crown Point, Indiana, Stan Hess of Oceano, California, and Viktor Hess (Alan Karo) of Wilton Manors, Florida, and Rachael Eertmoed (Rick) of Naperville, Illinois; grandchildren, Justin Hess, serving in the U.S. Navy in Guam, Sarah Hess of Escondido, California, and Reagan Eertmoed of Naperville, Illinois. A sister, Sylvia Hosler preceded him in death in December 2019, and his sister, Elaine Hess preceded him in death in August 2020. Phillip graduated from Peoria High School, served two years in the U.S. Army, and attended the University of Illinois for three years. He started working for Caterpillar in the East Peoria Engineering department and retired after 40 years in 1998, last working as a senior design engineer and product support engineer. He was a member of Our Saviour's Lutheran Church in Naperville, Illinois for nine years and a former member of Bethel Lutheran Church in Morton, Illinois for over 30 years. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. at the Naperville Cemetery, 705 S. Washington St., Naperville. Memorial Contributions may be made to Our Saviour's Lutheran Church, 815 S. Washington St., Naperville, IL 60540 or to Peoria Rescue Ministries, 601 SW Adams, Peoria, Illinois 61602. Arrangements by Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Homes & Crematory. Info, 630-355-0264 or www.beidelmankunschfh.com
