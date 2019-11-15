|
Philomena "Phyllis" Clarke, 81, a resident of Elk Grove Village for 45 years. Born in Dublin, Ireland, she passed away November 12, 2019 at Alexian Brother's Medical Center. Phyllis was the loving wife of the late David M. Clarke (2017); loving mother of Henry F. (Laura), Paul M. (Meg) and the late David M. Clarker Jr. (2006); cherished "Nana" of Taylor M. and Baret B. Clarke; dear sister and loving aunt. A visitation will be held Sunday, November 17 from 3 to 8 p.m. with a service at 7 P.M. at Grove Memorial Chapel, 1199 S. Arlington Heights Road, Elk Grove Village. For more information, 847-640-0566 or grovememorialchapel.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Nov. 15, 2019