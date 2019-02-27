Daily Herald Obituaries
More Obituaries for PHILOMENA KALINOWSKI
PHILOMENA M. KALINOWSKI

PHILOMENA M. KALINOWSKI Obituary
DES PLAINES - The funeral for Philomena M. Kalinowski (nee Zychowski), 93, will begin with prayers at 10:15 A.M. Friday, March 1, 2019, at Matz Funeral Home, 410 E. Rand Road, Mount Prospect, going to St. Zachary Church, Des Plaines, for a Mass at 11:00 A.M. Entombment will be at St. Adalbert Cemetery, Niles. Visitation is 3 to 9 P.M. Thursday at the funeral home. Philomena was the beloved wife of the late Henry J. Kalinowski; loving mother of Patricia Mick, Ann Kalinowski, Cynthia (David) Malizola and Joan (Thomas) Koch; dear grandmother of Virgil, Matthew and Patrick Mick, Angela and Theresa Malizola, Regan (Ryan) Webster, Whitney and Adam Koch; 7 great-grandchildren, 3 great-great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews; fond sister of Ted Zychowski, Edwin Zychowski and 3 sisters and 3 brothers who entered into eternal rest before her. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to or appreciated. Information, 847-394-2336.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 27, 2019
