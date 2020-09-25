1/
PHILOMENA MORAN
Philomena Moran (nee Mellett), age 88. Beloved wife of Luke Moran. Beloved and cherished mother of Mary (Daniel) McGovern, John (Kimberly) Moran, Geraldine Moran, and Margaret (Robert) Herzog. Loving and adored Nana of Erin, Brendan, Michael, and Shannon. Dear sister of Sarah "Sally" (late John) Kerr, Patrick Mellett, Monica (late Maurice) Hynes, Michael John (Eugenie) Mellett, and preceded in death by all of the following; Mary (Patrick) Moran, Delia (Tom) Kirrane, Teresa (John) McMahon, and Josephine "Sr. John Patrick". Loving aunt, relative, and friend of many. Philomena belonged to Children of Mary in Ireland. Visitation Saturday, September 26, 2020 from 9:30 a.m. until time of prayers 12:30 p.m. at Colonial-Wojciechowski Funeral Home, 8025 W. Golf Road in Niles, leaving to St. Isaac Jogues Church, 8149 W. Golf Road in Niles for a 1:00 p.m. Mass. Interment All Saints Cemetery. Info 847-581-0536 or www.colonialfuneral.com.




Published in Daily Herald on Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Visitation
09:30 - 12:30 PM
COLONIAL-WOJCIECHOWSKI FUNERAL HOME
SEP
26
Prayer Service
12:30 PM
COLONIAL-WOJCIECHOWSKI FUNERAL HOME
SEP
26
Funeral Mass
01:00 PM
St. Isaac Jogues Church
Funeral services provided by
COLONIAL-WOJCIECHOWSKI FUNERAL HOME
8025 GOLF ROAD
Niles, IL 60714-1109
(847) 581-0536
Memories & Condolences
September 25, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Colonial Wojciechowski Funeral Home
September 24, 2020
The FTD Unity & Grace Floor Basket
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Carrie Rolfes
