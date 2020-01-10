|
Born in Carrarea, Curry County Sligo, Ireland (William Butler Yeats Country) on 10/25/1931 Died on 1/8/2020 at Alexian Brothers Hospice in Elk Grove, IL. Philys dedicated 40 years of service as a Rehabilitation Nurse at Alexian Brothers in Elk Grove, IL. Preceded in death by her loving husband Chester Borek. Preceded in death by her loving Durcan family brothers and sister: Kevin, Sean, Thomas, William, Stephen, John Joe, Padraig, and Maureen Garland-Collins. Loving mother of daughters, Marysia Borek Walker and Adele Borek Hedrick. Loving grandmother of Marysia Walker's children: Erin Primdahl, Eric Primdahl, Maureen Primdahl. Loving grandmother of Adele Hedrick's children and great grandmother of Harper: Alexander, Victoria, Christopher, Elizabeth West. Loving Sister in law of Kevin Durcan, Bridget Durcan. Loving aunt of: Renee Durcan Smith and family, Stephanie Durcan Brennan and family, and Adele Durcan Madden and family. Loving aunt of Francis and Suzy Garland-Collins and Rosemary Garland-Collins. "I will arise and go now, and go to Innisfree" Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, 1/15/2020 6:00 pm, at St. Viator High School in Arlington Heights, IL in the Chapel 2nd floor east side of the building. 1213 E. Oakton St. Arlington Heights, IL 60005.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 10, 2020