Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for PHILYS BOREK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PHILYS JOAN DURCAN BOREK

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
PHILYS JOAN DURCAN BOREK Obituary
Born in Carrarea, Curry County Sligo, Ireland (William Butler Yeats Country) on 10/25/1931 Died on 1/8/2020 at Alexian Brothers Hospice in Elk Grove, IL. Philys dedicated 40 years of service as a Rehabilitation Nurse at Alexian Brothers in Elk Grove, IL. Preceded in death by her loving husband Chester Borek. Preceded in death by her loving Durcan family brothers and sister: Kevin, Sean, Thomas, William, Stephen, John Joe, Padraig, and Maureen Garland-Collins. Loving mother of daughters, Marysia Borek Walker and Adele Borek Hedrick. Loving grandmother of Marysia Walker's children: Erin Primdahl, Eric Primdahl, Maureen Primdahl. Loving grandmother of Adele Hedrick's children and great grandmother of Harper: Alexander, Victoria, Christopher, Elizabeth West. Loving Sister in law of Kevin Durcan, Bridget Durcan. Loving aunt of: Renee Durcan Smith and family, Stephanie Durcan Brennan and family, and Adele Durcan Madden and family. Loving aunt of Francis and Suzy Garland-Collins and Rosemary Garland-Collins. "I will arise and go now, and go to Innisfree" Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, 1/15/2020 6:00 pm, at St. Viator High School in Arlington Heights, IL in the Chapel 2nd floor east side of the building. 1213 E. Oakton St. Arlington Heights, IL 60005.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of PHILYS's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -