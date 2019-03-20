ALGONQUIN - Phoebe N. Harris, longtime resident of Algonquin, passed away at her home with family by her side on Sunday, March 17, 2019 at the age of 94. She was born September 7, 1924 in Chicago, the daughter of the late Floyd B. and Arline (nee Beamish) Ryron. Phoebe was passionate about all animals and worked in the veterinary field for over 30 years. Phoebe is survived by her children, Dona Reese and William (Alice) Harris; her grandchildren, Bradley (Catherine) Reese, Michael (Melissa) Reese, and Michael Harris; her great-grandchildren, Lorna and Jack Reese and Lindsey and Logan Reese; favorite cousin, Phyllis Ponomaroff of Pismo Beach, CA; and her good friend and loving caregiver, Marta Mazurek. She was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Donald R. Harris. Visitation will be held Friday, March 22 from 4-8 p.m. at Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 419 E. Terra Cotta Ave. (Route 176), Crystal Lake. A funeral service will be held the following day, Saturday, March 23 at 9:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Windridge Memorial Park, Cary. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Phoebe's name to the GoFundMe for her great-grandson, Jack, to assist with his medical expenses at www.gofundme.com/lets-move-mountains-for-baby-jack ; or to any animal . Arrangements were entrusted with Davenport Family Funeral Home, Crystal Lake. For online condolences visit www.davenportfamily.com or call 815-459-3411 for information. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary