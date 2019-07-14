Phyllis Ann Sublett passed away on July 10, 2019 at Delnor Hospital, surrounded by family. She was born on November 7, 1927 and was raised by her loving parents, Ethel and Harry Ferguson. Phyllis grew up with her two brothers, Harry Jr. and Michael in LaGrange, IL. On September 4, 1948, she married her lifelong partner, Samuel Sublett Jr. The union produced four children. Upon her youngest child's enrollment in kindergarten, Phyllis made up her mind to return to school to complete her college degree. She enrolled at Northern Illinois University and received a Bachelor of Science degree in education. She became an elementary school teacher and taught first and sixth grades at Hillcrest School in Elgin until her retirement in 1991. Phyllis, a lifelong learner, was also awarded two Master's degrees in education. Phyllis had many hobbies including knitting, golfing and reading. She was a member of numerous book clubs. She also loved attending the Flairs club meetings with her beloved "Flair sisters". Phyllis was happiest when she was spending time with her eight grandchildren. They loved her root beer floats and Twinkie desserts and she was their biggest cheerleader at numerous high school and collegiate sports events. Phyllis leaves to cherish her memory two sons, Samuel Sublett, IV, and Steven Ferguson, (Leona), daughter Suzanne Sublett-Nyenhuis (Paul), daughter Jeanette Sublett, (Langdon), eight grandchildren: Gabe, Dani (Justin), Sydney (Thomas), Tyler, MacKinzie, Langdon Earl, Savannah and Samantha, three great-grandchildren, three sister-in-laws, one brother-in-law, and numerous nieces and nephews. Phyllis is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Samuel, two brothers; Harry Jr. and Michael, brother-in-law Rollin and sister in laws Alice, Ann, and Mabel. A memorial visitation will be held Thursday July 18, 2019 from 2:00 P.M. - 4:00 P.M. at Moss Family Funeral Home-St. Charles, 100 S. 3rd Street St. Charles, IL. A memorial service will start at 4:00 P.M. also at Moss Family Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Phyllis' name to the St. Charles Public Library Foundation, One S. 6th Ave. St. Charles, IL 60174. Arrangements by Moss Family Funeral Home St. Charles, www.mossfuneral.com or 630-584-2000. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on July 14, 2019