LAKE VILLA - Phyllis Ann Keun, nee Primak, 79, August 5, 2019. Wife of the late Marshall Paul Keun. Loving mother of eight, beloved grandmother of twenty, and great-grandmother of three. Sister of Jerry Primak and James C. Wilson. Visitation Saturday, August 10, 2019, from 10:00 am to time of service, 12:00 pm at Chapel Hill Gardens West Funeral Home, 17w201 Roosevelt Road (on Roosevelt Road just west of Route 83) Oakbrook Terrace, Illinois, 60181. Interment Chapel Hill Gardens West Cemetery. For information, 630-941-5860 or visit www.chapelhillgardenswest.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Aug. 8, 2019