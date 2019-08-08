|
ELGIN - Phyllis C. Jackson was born June 25, 1939 in Evanston to Chester and Catherine (nee Feulner) Mills. She died August 7, 2019 at Rosewood Care Center in Elgin. Phyllis is survived by her husband William Jackson; her children Jeff (Laura) Jackson, Gary Jackson and Jennifer (Scott) Hayner; her grandchildren Thomas, Lexi and Taylor and by her sister Marilyn Wicks. Phyllis is preceded in death by her parents. Visitation Friday, August 9, 2019 from 5:00 PM until the time of funeral service at 7:00 PM at the Glueckert Funeral Home, Ltd., 1520 N. Arlington Heights Road, (4 blocks south of Palatine Road) Arlington Heights. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to ., 2451 Crystal Drive, st. 900, Arlington, VA 22202 Funeral information and condolences www.GlueckertFH.com or 847-253-0168.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Aug. 8, 2019