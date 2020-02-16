|
|
WHEATON - Phyllis D. Epperly, 72, passed away February 12, 2020. Beloved wife of Dean Epperly; loving mother of Andrew Epperly; dear sister of Rita (Steve) Crick of Louisville KY and Allen (Terry) Moore of Rock Island, IL. Visitation Monday, February 17, 2020 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Williams-Kampp Funeral Home, 430 E. Roosevelt Rd., Wheaton, IL 60187. Funeral Service Tuesday, 10 a.m. at River Glen Presbyterian Church, 1140 Raymond Drive, Naperville IL., 60563. Please meet at church. Interment Assumption Cemetery Wheaton, IL. Info at www.williams-kampp.com or 630-668-0016.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 16, 2020