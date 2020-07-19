Phyllis Delaney (nee Wiederhold); Beloved wife of the late Thomas; Loving mother of Valerie (Thomas) Maros, Carol, Gail (Steve Johnson) and Michael (Paul Neff); Devoted grandmother of Erik (Mary), Brent, Kristen (Brandon) Hansen and Cody and great-grandmother of Audrey, Amelia and Evan; Dear sister of Barbara Murphy; Fond aunt of Jeffrey and Brenda and many grandnieces and grandnephews. All are welcome but due to Covid restrictions masks are required and we ask those who come to keep their attendance brief. Visitation Tuesday, 4:00 - 8:00 pm at The Oaks Funeral Home, 1201 E. Irving Park Road (at Prospect), Itasca. Family and friends will meet Wednesday, 10:30 am for a Mass of Christian Burial at Saint Peter the Apostle Church, 551 N. Rush Street, Itasca. Interment Saint Michael the Archangel Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the ALS Association, als.org
would be appreciated. For funeral info, 630-250-8588 or www.oaksfh.com
.