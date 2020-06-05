CARPENTERSVILLE - Phyllis I. Knuth, age 94, passed away on Wednesday evening, June 3, 2020 at Tower Hill Healthcare Center in South Elgin. Phyllis was born in Elgin on August 4, 1925, and was the daughter of the late Phillip & Alta Gauthier. On November 24, 1962 she married Marvin G. Knuth. Marvin preceded Phyllis in death on December 2, 2011, after 49 years of marriage. She was a lifelong resident of the area and a longtime member of Faith Lutheran Church in Carpentersville. Survivors include her son, Paul (Eleanor Kopta) Knuth; and her daughter, Yvonne (Al) Holley. Other survivors include her 7 grandchildren. In addition to her parents and her husband Marvin, Phyllis was preceded in death by a daughter, Rosemary Wendt; a son, Kerry A. "Buzzy" Knuth; a grandson; Randy R. Wendt and her brother and her sisters. Keeping in compliance with the current CDC recommendations regarding gathering size. Only 10 people will be allowed in the visitation room at a time. All visitors must keep a safe social distance of at least 6 feet, not hug or console the mourners, and all attendees must wear a face mask. Funeral services will be held at Miller Funeral Home, West Dundee on Monday, June 8, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. with the Rev. Mark Frusti officiating. Burial will follow in River Valley Memorial Gardens, West Dundee. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Sunday, June 7, 2020 from 1:00 PM-4:00 P.M. Please omit flowers, memorials may be made to the Faith Lutheran Church 2525 Helm Road, Carpentersville, IL 60110. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.millerfuneralhomedundee.com . For information, 847-426-3436.
Published in Daily Herald on Jun. 5, 2020.