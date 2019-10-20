|
Phyllis I. Nelson, nee Sorensen, passed away on October 15, 2019. Born in Chicago on September 1, 1927. Her husband preceded her in death on May 4, 1992. Surviving are her 2 daughters, Karen (Jim) Amann of Round Lake Park and Linda (Matt) Nelson-Bova of Lawrence, KS; and her 3 grandchildren, Matthew Amann, Gus Bova and Grace Bova. All funeral arrangements were entrusted to Strang Funeral Chapel & Crematorium, 410 E. Belvidere Rd., Grayslake, IL 60030. For information, please call 847-223-8122 or visit www.strangfuneral.org.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Oct. 20, 2019