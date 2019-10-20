Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Strang Funeral Chapel & Crematorium Ltd
410 E Belvidere Rd
Grayslake, IL 60030
(847) 223-8122
Resources
More Obituaries for PHYLLIS NELSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PHYLLIS I. NELSON


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
PHYLLIS I. NELSON Obituary
Phyllis I. Nelson, nee Sorensen, passed away on October 15, 2019. Born in Chicago on September 1, 1927. Her husband preceded her in death on May 4, 1992. Surviving are her 2 daughters, Karen (Jim) Amann of Round Lake Park and Linda (Matt) Nelson-Bova of Lawrence, KS; and her 3 grandchildren, Matthew Amann, Gus Bova and Grace Bova. All funeral arrangements were entrusted to Strang Funeral Chapel & Crematorium, 410 E. Belvidere Rd., Grayslake, IL 60030. For information, please call 847-223-8122 or visit www.strangfuneral.org.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Oct. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of PHYLLIS's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Strang Funeral Chapel & Crematorium Ltd
Download Now