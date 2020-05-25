|
Phyllis J. Kaptain, 74, of Elgin passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Avantara of Elgin. She was born January 10, 1946 in Elgin the daughter of Paul and Frances Schambach Kaptain. She had been a resident of Elgin all of her life and was employed at Sherman Hospital, Elgin as a unit secretary for 27 years before retiring. Surviving are several cousins including, Wayne (Linda) Schambach and Suzann (David) Christensen. She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Roella Joy Kaptain. Private family funeral services will be held at on Thursday May 28, at 11:00 A.M. at Laird Funeral Home, Elgin. Public visitation following COVID -19 guidlelines will be held on Thursday from 10:30 A.M. until 11:00 A.M. Burial will follow at Bluff City Cemetery, Elgin. For information call 847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 25, 2020