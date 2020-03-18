|
FOX LAKE - Phyllis K. Drije, age 90, passed away Sunday, March 15, 2020 at Journey Care Hospice in Barrington. Phyllis was born January 14, 1930 in Cicero, Illinois to Jerry and Blanche (Valha) Kasik. In August of 1948, she united in marriage with the love of her life, Roger A. Drije. Phyllis, a longtime resident at Leisure Village, for over 22 years, was always full of life and extremely active. She kept very much involved in playing bridge, mahjong and golfing within her community ... She also took delight in taking bus trips to various activities offered such as theatrical productions and shopping occasions. She was very vibrant, full of energy and enthusiasm which led her to many travels near and far. Some of her favorite destinations included the island of Bonaire, of Czechoslovakia , Canada and Alaska. In the warmer seasons, Phyllis enjoyed gardening in her yard, particularly with her flowers. Most of all, Phyllis was someone who valued her family. She adored her children and was a very loving mother, doting nana and devoted grandma Phil. Phyllis was loved by many and will be missed by all. She is survived by her three sons, Gregg, Roger, Jerry (Shari) Drije; grandchildren, Jeff (Shelly), Matt, Dykota Drije; great-grandchildren, Bailey, Kyla Drije. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Roger A. Drije (1976); brother, Dan Kasik and sister, Marlene Jacobi. Visitation will take place on Saturday, March 21, 2020 from 12 pm until the 2 pm funeral service at Thompson Spring Grove Funeral Home, 8103 Wilmot Road, Spring Grove, IL 60081. To send flowers or an online condolence to the family of Phyllis K. Drije please visit our Tribute Store at www.thompsonspringgrove.com. For information, please call the funeral home at 815-675-0550.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 18, 2020