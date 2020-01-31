Home

Visitation
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Raymond Catholic Church
301 S. I-Oka
Mount Prospect, IL
Funeral Mass
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Raymond Catholic Church
301 S. I-Oka
Mount Prospect, IL
PHYLLIS M. SOMMERS


1925 - 2020
PHYLLIS M. SOMMERS Obituary
Phyllis M. Sommers, 94, formerly of Mount Prospect, IL and Hazelhurst, WI, passed away Monday, January 27, 2020. She was born in Toronto, Canada in 1925 to the late Louis and Mildred Graham. Beloved wife of the late William T. Sommers, her grade school sweetheart, for over 55 years; loving mother to Linda (the late Craig) Chalk, Beth (Daniel) Trapani; proud Nanny (or grandmother) to Christopher Chalk, Sarah (Beau) Sullivan, Dominic (Christiana) Trapani and great-grandmother to Jack Sullivan. She is survived by one sister, Shirley Hall, and was preceded in death by her brother, Edward Graham. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. She volunteered for many years at Holy Family Hospital in Des Plaines, having been a founding member of the hospital auxiliary and serving on many committees from 1959 to 1975. Visitation Monday, February 3, 2020 from 9:00 am until the time of Funeral Mass at 10:00 am at St. Raymond Catholic Church, 301 S. I-Oka, Mount Prospect, IL 60056. Entombment will follow at All Saints Mausoleum in Des Plaines. In lieu of flowers, masses would be appreciated or donations to Nazarethville Nursing Home, 300 N. River Road, Des Plaines, IL 60016. Funeral information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or 847-253-0168.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 31, 2020
