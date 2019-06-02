Home

St Thomas Becket Parish
1321 N Burning Bush Ln
Mt Prospect, IL 60056
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Thomas a Becket
1321 N. Burning Bush Lane
Mt Prospect, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Following Services
DES PLAINES - Phyllis Noakes, 83, formerly of Mt. Prospect, passed away on May 28, 2019, at Journey Care Center in Glenview. Phyllis was born in Chicago, Illinois and was the daughter of Ole and Grace Brekke (Wang). Phyllis is survived by her husband of 62 years, Dennis Noakes, her sister Gloria Koterwski, daughters Kathleen (George) Carroll, Karen (Thomas) Lindley, Carol Stewart and Susan Dervetski, and grandchildren Ann and George Carroll, Elizabeth and William Lindley and Brian (Madison) and Kevin Stewart. Phyllis was preceded in death by sons-in-law Thomas Stewart and Randy Dervetski. Phyllis was very involved and enjoyed being a part of the lives of her children and their spouses, grandchildren, her sister, and her many friends. Phyllis was a life-long follower and servant of the Lord and especially enjoyed the many years of involvement in her parish, St. Thomas a Becket, where she led and participated in many ministries over her 50 years as a parishioner. Visitation will be Saturday, June 8, from 10 to 11 a.m. at St. Thomas a Becket, 1321 N. Burning Bush Lane, Mt Prospect, IL 60056 followed by a Funeral Mass. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations to JourneyCare CareCenter 2050 Claire Court Glenview, IL 60025 would be appreciated.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 2, 2019
