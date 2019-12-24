|
MCHENRY - Phyllis Podraza, age 73, of McHenry, died Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at JourneyCare Hospice in Barrington. She was born June 13, 1946 in Chicago to Phillip and Lena (LaPapa) Tomasevich. On Nov. 26, 1966, she married Gerald Podraza at St. Thomas Moore Church in Chicago. Formerly of Johnsburg since 1994, Phyllis was a resident of McHenry for the past 8 years and was a member of The Church of Holy Apostles in McHenry. A loving mother, she raised three wonderful children, along with her husband, Jerry. A fantastic grandmother, Phyllis always enjoyed attending the grandchildren's sports events and activities while they were growing up. Survivors include three children, Brian (Kathy) Podraza, Cynthia (Glenn) Harris, and Tina (Zach) Janssen, and nine grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Gerald "Jerry" Podraza. Visitation will be from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, at Justen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3700 W. Charles J. Miller Road, McHenry, IL 60050. Visitation will resume Friday, at the funeral home from 8:30 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. prayers, prior to leaving in procession for the 10 a.m. funeral Mass at The Church of Holy Apostles, 5211 W. Bull Valley Road, McHenry, IL 60050. Interment will be in The Church of Holy Apostles Cemetery. For those wishing to send an expression of condolence, her family suggests memorials to JourneyCare Hospice Foundation, 2050 Claire Court, Glenview, IL 60025. For more information, please call the funeral home at 815-385-2400, or visit www.justenfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 24, 2019