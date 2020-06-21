PHYLLIS RUEBENSON
Phyllis was a loving mother of two daughters. She is reunited with her sister, Patricia (Gnoske) Slonina; and parents, Patrick and Hazel Gnoske. Phyllis enjoyed painting and gardening; her green thumb was handed down to her daughters. She loved the Chicago Cubs and would attend the games as much as possible. Phyllis is survived by her two daughters, Melissa Ruebenson and Tracy (Ruebenson) Blair. She will be greatly missed. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to be made to the Alzheimer's Association.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Herald on Jun. 21, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

