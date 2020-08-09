BARTLETT - Phyllis Smead (nee Harum), 96, died Friday, July 31, 2020. Born May 28, 1924 in Sioux Falls, SD. Phyllis was a teacher for many years having taught at Eastview Middle School and Elgin High School. She will be missed by her family. Beloved wife of the late Charles; loving mother of John and Martha (Jim) Bull; cherished grandmother of Caitlin (Pratik) Shah and great-grandmother of Shreya; dear daughter of the late Olaf and Johanna (nee Ordal) Harum; kind sister of Robert (the late Dorothy) Harum; fond aunt of David (Kathy) Harum, Mary (Burt) Sugarman, Betsy (Tim) Wysilak, James Smead and the late Michael and Rupert and caring sister-in-law of the late Judith (Robert) Smead. Arrangements and cremation were handled by the Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory, Bartlett. Phyllis's cremains will be laid to rest with her husband Charles at the Bartlett Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held for Phyllis in August 2021 after Covid restrictions have been lifted. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Bartlett Public Library, www.bartlett.lib.il.us
, or to Living Lord Lutheran Church, http://www.livinglordlutheran.org/
, would be appreciated. For information, 630-289-7575 or www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com
.