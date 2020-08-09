1/
PHYLLIS SMEAD
1924 - 2020
BARTLETT - Phyllis Smead (nee Harum), 96, died Friday, July 31, 2020. Born May 28, 1924 in Sioux Falls, SD. Phyllis was a teacher for many years having taught at Eastview Middle School and Elgin High School. She will be missed by her family. Beloved wife of the late Charles; loving mother of John and Martha (Jim) Bull; cherished grandmother of Caitlin (Pratik) Shah and great-grandmother of Shreya; dear daughter of the late Olaf and Johanna (nee Ordal) Harum; kind sister of Robert (the late Dorothy) Harum; fond aunt of David (Kathy) Harum, Mary (Burt) Sugarman, Betsy (Tim) Wysilak, James Smead and the late Michael and Rupert and caring sister-in-law of the late Judith (Robert) Smead. Arrangements and cremation were handled by the Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory, Bartlett. Phyllis's cremains will be laid to rest with her husband Charles at the Bartlett Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held for Phyllis in August 2021 after Covid restrictions have been lifted. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Bartlett Public Library, www.bartlett.lib.il.us, or to Living Lord Lutheran Church, http://www.livinglordlutheran.org/, would be appreciated. For information, 630-289-7575 or www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com.




Published in Daily Herald on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
950 South Bartlett Rd at Stearns Rd
Bartlett, IL 60103
(630) 289-7575
