PHYLLIS WHALEN
Phyllis Whalen passed away peacefully at home on June 17, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Josephine Graziadei and her brother, John. She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Raymond, her sons, Patrick (Laura) and Christopher (Kristi), grandsons, Brennan and Brayden, and 25 nieces and nephews. As a loving grandmother and mother, she devoted her life to her grandsons and sons. An excellent cook, she enjoyed sharing her talents with family and friends and she often enjoyed her meals while overlooking her backyard rose garden. Music was an important part of her life and she was blessed to have two sons who excelled in this area. Her faith was strong and she enjoyed attending mass at the Addolorata Villa in Wheeling. Services pending. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be sent to Addolorata Villa, 555 McHenry Road, Wheeling, IL 60090.




Published in Daily Herald on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
