Mt Calvary Baptist Church
1509 Bigley Ave
Charleston, WV 25302
(304) 346-9681
Visitation
Monday, May 6, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Mt. Calvary Baptist Church
Charleston, IL
Celebration of Life
Monday, May 6, 2019
1:00 PM
Mt. Calvary Baptist Church
Charleston, IL
PHYLLIS YVONNE BROWN

Phyllis Yvonne Brown, nee Madden, 77, of Hurricane, WV went to be with the Lord on Monday, April 29, as her husband of 56 years held her hand. Phyllis was born in Huntington, WV, on October 26, 1941 to Joe and Christine Madden, later living for a time in Ball's Gap. She lived in St. Albans as a teenager and graduated from St. Albans High School. She met her husband, Perry, while attending Hannibal - Lagrange College in Hannibal, Missouri. They married in 1962 and moved to the Chicago suburbs in 1964, where her children Stephanie and Jay were born. She and Perry relocated to Hurricane in the summer of 2018 to be closer to family. Phyllis was a devoted wife and mother and found great pleasure in creating a happy home for her family. She enjoyed cooking healthy meals, travelling, and reading. She loved serving others through her church, The Orchard in Arlington Heights, IL, and enjoyed attending Mt. Calvary Baptist Church in Charleston. Phyllis was always quick to share the hope she had in Christ and in her later years she had great joy in being with her grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and her stepfather, Dallas Graley. She is survived by her husband Perry, daughter Stephanie Snodgrass (Chad), son Jay (Sue); grandsons Joshua, Zachary, and Gage; sisters Sharon Conley and Marilyn Johnson (Bob); and many brothers-and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews. Friends and family are invited to a celebration of her life at 1:00 PM Monday, May 6, at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church in Charleston, where the family will receive friends from 11:00 AM until service time. Burial will follow at Cunningham Memorial Park in St. Albans. Bollinger Funeral Home, Charleston, is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Inner City Impact (3327 W. Fullerton Ave., Chicago, IL 60647), Chosen People Ministries (241 E. 51st St., New York, NY 10022) or Ron Hutchcraft Ministries (PO Box 400, Harrison, AR 72602).
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 2, 2019
