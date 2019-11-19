Daily Herald Obituaries
Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory -Lake Zurich
941 South Old Rand Rd
Lake Zurich, IL 60047
(847) 550-4221
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory -Lake Zurich
941 South Old Rand Rd
Lake Zurich, IL 60047
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Anne Catholic Church
120 Ela St.
Barrington, IL
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Anne Catholic Church
120 Ela St.
Barrington, IL
PIA BARBARA VERONICA GERARD


1936 - 2019
PIA BARBARA VERONICA GERARD Obituary
DEER PARK - Pia Barbara Veronica Gerard (nee Virgili), 83. Born March 8, 1936, in Chicago, IL, to the late Petro and Anna (nee Andrashie) Virgili. The evening of November 16, 2019 Pia peacefully passed away at home surrounded by loving family members by her side. She was the loving mother of Annette (Bruce) Poulos, Deborah Lee Gerard, Michelle (Louis Jr.) Santello and Denice Gerard; cherished grandmother of Jessica Santello, Isabella Rose Poulos and Christina Santello; dearest sister of Rosemarie (Victor) Evans, Natalie Hyba and the late (Chuck) Hyba, Bianca Virgili and Veronica (William) Behme. Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, November 20th, at Davenport Funeral Home & Crematory, 941 South Old Rand Rd., Lake Zurich. Visitation will continue the following day, Thursday, November 21st from 9 a.m. until the funeral Mass at 10 a.m. at St. Anne Catholic Church, 120 Ela St., Barrington. Interment will follow at All Saints Catholic Cemetery, Des Plaines, IL. For online condolences, visit www.davenportfamily.com or call 847-550-4221 for information.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Nov. 19, 2019
