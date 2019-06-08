MUNDELEIN - It is with great sorrow we announce that Polly A. Nation, age 88, passed away on May 28, 2019. She will be greeted in heaven by her parents and husband of 38 years, James E. Nation. She is survived by her sons; Richard (Denise), James (Samantha) and loving daughter; Gwen Schroeder. Treasured grandchildren; Nicole (John), Jason, Dennis, Megan and Dakota. Great-grandchildren; Hunter and Willow. Brother; Paul Zagielski, nieces and nephews, her former son-in-law; Brian Schroeder and her cherished cats, Gizmo and Boots. Polly volunteered her time with Scout Troop 198 from 1965 through 1973. She served as treasurer, secretary and committee chair. She proudly saw both sons earn the rank of Eagle Scout. She held several jobs within the community including Decorel, Village of Mundelein and her pride and joy, the Bank of Mundelein. Polly had a long career with the Bank of Mundelein, starting as a bookkeeper and working her way up to Vice President, making lifelong friends in the community along the way. Following her retirement in 1988, she turned her eye toward volunteering and spending summer breaks with her grandchildren. She started volunteering at Fremont Public Library in 1993 in the children's section. She cut, colored, painted pictures, scenes and shapes. Including shapes that the children put their names on for the reading bulletin boards. Polly received the Volunteer of the Year Award in 1999. She was also a faithful mainstay of the Summer Library Club table for Youth Services, chatting up patrons of all ages and asking them about books they had read. She was recognized for 20 years of volunteer service in 2013. Polly, with other volunteers, made summer reading fun. After she retired in 2017 the children would ask where she was, they missed her bubbly personality. She also volunteered at the Community Protestant Church where she folded bulletins, volunteered in the nursery, rummage sale/bake sale, vacation bible school, sent get well cards and made prayer shawls. She loved working with the ladies in Dorcas Circle. Polly will be eternally missed. She was a kind, generous person with a wonderful sense of humor and a feisty spirit. In lieu of flowers, donations to ASPCA.ORG would be greatly appreciated. A Celebration of Life event will be held on Saturday June 29th, between 1pm and 5pm at Bernie's Book Bank, 917 N. Shore Drive, Lake Bluff, IL 60044. The fee for the room is used as a donation to Bernie's Book Bank which collects donated books and distributes them in the community to schools, women's shelter and many other places in need. If you would like to volunteer your time after the event please let Gwen know before the event. Email: [email protected] To sign guest book, visit www.kristanfuneralhome.com. 847-566-8020. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary