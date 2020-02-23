|
|
Polly Anne McKinney passed on to Heaven on Saturday Feb. 15 in Rockford, Ill. at the age of 92. She was greatly loved and loved many during her long joyous life. We will all miss you "Nanny Newt." Polly, born July 21, 1928, Polly Anne Nesbitt in Palmyra, Tenn., was adopted by her half-sister Martha Anne Dullinger. Legal name changed to Dullinger, married Ray Newton (deceased), married Bill McKinney (deceased). Preceded to Heaven by her daughter Cynthia Adamski. Survived by three children Suzanne Kathro (Paul), Robert Newton (Patricia) and Pamela Stock (Mike); 9 grandchildren Evan Kathro (Kate), Sarah Kathro, David Newton, Robert Newton (Katy), Christopher Newton (Jennifer), Kimberly Langloss (Brian), Charity Venetucci, Heather Johnson, Becky Neuwirth; 11 great-grandchildren, Timothy, Joshua, Lauren, Salinger, Jace, Danielle, Alex, Michaela, Cleo, Lena, Maximillian; 2 great-great-grandchildren, Alyvia, Ella. She also leaves stepchildren, stepgrandchildren and great-grandchildren in Australia and Illinois. Always the clown, she was a joy to everyone she met. She also became a world traveler in her later years with trips to Australia, China and Italy. She fought with dementia for several years at the end. Services will be held Memorial Day weekend in Tennessee at the Nesbitt family cemetery, where she will be laid to rest near her father and biological mother who passed shortly after Polly's birth. Arrangements and cremation were handled by Countryside Funeral home and Crematory, 950 South Bartlett Rd. (at Stearns Rd.), Bartlett. Information, 630-289-7575 or www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 23, 2020