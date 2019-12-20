|
|
Polly Anne Nash of Elgin, IL passed away at JourneyCare Care Center on December 15, 2019 following a 6-month battle with cancer. Polly was born in Corpus Christi, TX in 1945, daughter of John and Polly Nash. She attended Murray State University and graduated with an undergraduate degree in Speech. She began teaching at Murray State University and went on to teach at East Arkansas Community College and Olympic Community College in Bremerton, Washington. Polly came to Elgin Community College in 1985 and served as a highly respected administrator in multiple Instructional Dean's positions. She was instrumental in developing the culinary arts building. But perhaps her most significant leadership at ECC came as she coordinated the construction and opening of the Visual and Performing Arts Center in 1994. She retired in 2008 while serving as the assistant to the Vice President of Instruction. In her retirement, Polly co-authored a book of history to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the college in 2009. She also conducted over 20 oral history interviews with individuals who have been an important part of the history of the college. She supported other retirees through her leadership on a Foundation Retiree Committee. In addition to her exemplary work at ECC, Polly gave generously of her time as a volunteer to community service projects. She supported initiatives that included Veterans, the Salvation Army, and served as a Court Supported Special Advocate (CASA). Polly is survived by her loving wife, Karen and stepdaughters Melissa and Melanie. She is also survived by her siblings John (Terri), Naomi (Chuck), and Martha (Marti) - all living in TX. Also living in TX are many nieces, and nephews with whom Polly had a warm relationship. A celebration of life is being planned for a later date and those who wish to remember Polly through memorials or donations will be invited to do so at that time. Laird Funeral Home, Elgin is assisting the family. 847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 20, 2019