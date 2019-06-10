WHEATON - Polly Kroehnke, nee Bricker, 84, a longtime resident of Wheaton, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 6, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Robert Kroehnke. Loving mother of Robert (Lisa) Kroehnke and John Kroehnke. Proud grandmother to Megan and Katie. Fond sister of the late Joseph Bricker. Dear aunt of Leah Bricker, Sarah Putrim and Joseph Bricker. Polly was devoted to her family and active in the community. She was known for her love of animals which led her to taking in many stray cats and dogs. Polly enjoyed gardening, collecting antiques and spending time in Northern Wisconsin. She could always be found at local garage sales. Polly's family would like to thank everyone at Arden Court in Glen Ellyn, Meadowbrook Manor in Naperville and the entire team at Heartland Hospice for the compassion and care that Polly received during her 6-year battle with Alzheimer's. Memorial visitation Saturday, June 15th from 1 to 5 PM at Williams-Kampp Funeral Home, 430 E. Roosevelt Rd., Wheaton, IL 60187. In lieu of flowers, donations appreciated to the Willowbrook Wildlife Center at www.dupageforest.org/donate (click the green Donate to Willowbrook Wildlife Center button) or send check payable to Friends of the Forest Preserve District and write Willowbrook Wildlife Center in the memo. Mail to Friends of the Forest Preserve District, 3S580 Naperville Road, Wheaton, IL 60189. Info at www.williams-kampp.com or 630-668-0016. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary