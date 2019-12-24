|
|
It is with a great sorrow the family of Polly Lapcewich announce her passing on Monday, December 23rd due to complications from surgery. Polly was born in Arena, Wisconsin on August 6, 1931 to John and Margaret (Sweeney) Harrington. Polly married First Lieutenant Joseph Lapcewich on June 5, 1954 at Aberdeen Proving Grounds, Maryland. They brought 5 children into the world and relocated from Baltimore to Detroit, South Dakota, Minnesota and finally the Chicago area. Joseph preceded Polly in death in 1987 after 33 years of marriage. Polly was very proud of her Wisconsin roots and won the Alice in Dairyland award as a teenager and received recognition at the Wisconsin state fair for her popovers. She worked at United Airlines for 12 years where she and her family enjoyed travelling. Polly was a devout Catholic and a loyal parishioner at Saint Raymond Catholic Church in Mount Prospect. Polly's greatest joy was spending time with her husband Joe, her five children and six grandchildren. Polly is survived by her children Kim (Tom) Schellinger, Michael (Karen) Lapcewich, Jodi (Dr. Alan) Gamis, Scott (Kimberly) Lapcewich, Maggie Lapcewich and six grandchildren Emily Schellinger, John Schellinger, Joseph Gamis, Nick Gamis, John Lapcewich and Kathleen Lapcewich, and her sister Joyce. Polly is preceded in death by her husband Joseph, her parents and 5 siblings. Visitation Saturday, December 28th, 10:00 A.M. until Funeral Mass 11:00 A.M. at St. Raymond de Penafort Church, Elmhurst Rd. (Rt. 83) at Lincoln St., Mt. Prospect. Interment All Saints Cemetery. Peace and Love Mom! Please send memorials to The Reverend Robert J Loftus Endowment and Scholarship Fund c/o St Raymond de Penafort Church, 301 S. I-Oka Avenue, Mount Prospect, IL 60056. Information call 847-255-7800 or www.friedrichsfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 24, 2019