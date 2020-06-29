ARLINGTON HEIGHTS Prabha Josephine Lockwood was born March 19, 1942 in Agra, India to Vasedev and Vidyawati Aurora. She died on June 24, 2020 at her home in Arlington Heights, Illinois. Prabha met the love of her life, Eugene "Gene" Lockwood, while studying Catholicism in India. Together, they moved to the U.S. and lived a beautiful life together. Prabha was an adored school librarian in the Barrington School District for over thirty-five years. She was well known for her love of theater, her frequent trips to New York, and her love of Shakespeare. Above all she was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. Prabha is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Eugene Lockwood, her brother Arun Aurora, and her sister Subash Aurora. Prabha is survived by her children Michael Lockwood and Tara (Michael) LaCerra; her grandchildren Olivia, Grace, Charlotte and Genevieve. Funeral Mass 10:00 am, Friday, July 3, 2020 at St. James Catholic Church, 831 N. Arlington Heights Road, Arlington Heights. Visitation 9:00 am until time of Mass. Please use covered entrance from south parking lot. Seating capacity limited to 160 guests, face masks and social distancing required. Those wishing to attend Prabha's funeral remotely may do so by watching the live video stream on her Tribute Wall at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com, where you can also leave a memory or message of condolence. Interment private following Mass. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to St. Coletta's of Wisconsin, N4637 County Road Y, Jefferson, WI 53549, www.stcolettawi.org. Funeral Information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFH.com or (847) 253-0168.
Published in Daily Herald on Jun. 29, 2020.