PRISCILLA J. "PAT" DUHEY
1928 - 2020
WHEATON - Priscilla J. "Pat" Duhey, age 91, a resident of Wheaton, Illinois, passed away October 13, 2020. Please check hultgrenfh.com for a complete obituary and to sign the guestbook.




Published in Daily Herald on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hultgren Funeral Home and Cremation Services
304 N. Main St.
Wheaton, IL 60187
(630) 668-0027
Memories & Condolences
October 25, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Hultgren Family and Staff
October 20, 2020
I worked with Pat for 12 years at Windsor Park. She inspired all of us. She led by example and brought out the very best in all who knew her. Keeping you in my thoughts and prayers.
Patrice Woods
Coworker
October 20, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person who I will always have a special place in my heart for Pat. I worked with Pat at Windsor Park for at least 12 years. I have the best memories of her. She was a wonderful Administrator and boss. We had many good times and laughs. She was well liked and respected by many. We will love you and miss you always Pat. Your memory will live on and you will always have a special place in my heart. May God bless you and your family!
Debbie Giuntoli
Debbie Giuntoli
Coworker
