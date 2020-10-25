In loving memory of a wonderful person who I will always have a special place in my heart for Pat. I worked with Pat at Windsor Park for at least 12 years. I have the best memories of her. She was a wonderful Administrator and boss. We had many good times and laughs. She was well liked and respected by many. We will love you and miss you always Pat. Your memory will live on and you will always have a special place in my heart. May God bless you and your family!

Debbie Giuntoli

Debbie Giuntoli

Coworker