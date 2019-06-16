R. Gilman "Gil" Johnson, July 11, 1938 to June 11, 2019, was born in Chicago and moved to Libertyville in 1955. Following graduation from Lake Forest College in 1960, he attended Chicago Kent College of Law where he received his Juris Doctor of Law degree in 1963. While in law school, he was a Lake County Deputy Sheriff-following law school, he became a Lake County Assistant States Attorney. In 1966 he, along with John Soffietti, formed the law firm of Soffietti and Johnson in Fox Lake, Illinois-now known as Soffietti, Johnson, Teegen, Argueta, and Bawcum. He was Fox Lake Village Attorney for 16 years. Law was Gil's passion for 56 years with other interests including: flying (instrument rated), boating, golf, oil painting, piano, and Door County. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Jean; his daughter, Laura (Joe) Meyers; his son, Brian (Darcy) Johnson; and two grandsons, Zachary Meyers and Matt Pennington. Also, a sister, June Harris. He was preceded in death by his parents, Wally and Jenny Johnson. Also, in December 2017, he lost his son, Brett. A reception in his honor will be held at McHenry Country Club, Wednesday, June 19, from 4-8 p.m. Burial will take place in Door County, Wisconsin. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to the Gil Johnson Law Scholarship Fund. Checks should be made to Soffietti, Johnson and Teegen Law Firm, PO Box 86, Fox Lake, IL 60020, with memo reading: Johnson Scholarship. Donations may be mailed to the firm or brought to the reception. You may leave online condolences for the family at www.HamsherLakeside.com, or for information call, 847-587-2100. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary