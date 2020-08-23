PALATINE - Rachel A. Naniak, 64, was born March 29, 1956 in Evanston to Arthur and Jeanne (Hobbs) Kleven and passed away August 17, 2020. Rachel was a graduate of the Harper College Nursing Program and was a nurse at Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge for 25 years. She was also an active member of the Kingdom of God House of Prayer. Rachel was the beloved wife of Larry Naniak; loving mother of Phillip (Yasna), Becky, Andrew (Isabel) and Sarah Rose Naniak; cherished grandmother of Branden and Taylor and dear sister of Lisa Kleven, Sarah Wittstock and Claire Peters. Visitation will be Monday, August 24, 2020 from 5-8 PM at Lauterburg & Oehler Funeral Home, 2000 E. Northwest Highway, Arlington Heights and Tuesday, August 25 at Community Church of Rolling Meadows, 2720 Kirchoff Road, Rolling Meadows from 9:30 AM until the time of the funeral service at 10:30 AM. Interment will follow at the Wheeling Township Cemetery in Arlington Heights. In consideration of the safety of our guests and associates, Lauterburg & Oehler Funeral Home will adhere to the current gathering restrictions in the state of Illinois, which allow 50 or fewer guests at services. Proper social distancing must be practiced and all guests will be required to wear face masks at all times. Thank you for your cooperation. Funeral information, 847-253-5423 or lauterburgoehler.com
