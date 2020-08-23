1/
RACHEL A. NANIAK
1956 - 2020
PALATINE - Rachel A. Naniak, 64, was born March 29, 1956 in Evanston to Arthur and Jeanne (Hobbs) Kleven and passed away August 17, 2020. Rachel was a graduate of the Harper College Nursing Program and was a nurse at Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge for 25 years. She was also an active member of the Kingdom of God House of Prayer. Rachel was the beloved wife of Larry Naniak; loving mother of Phillip (Yasna), Becky, Andrew (Isabel) and Sarah Rose Naniak; cherished grandmother of Branden and Taylor and dear sister of Lisa Kleven, Sarah Wittstock and Claire Peters. Visitation will be Monday, August 24, 2020 from 5-8 PM at Lauterburg & Oehler Funeral Home, 2000 E. Northwest Highway, Arlington Heights and Tuesday, August 25 at Community Church of Rolling Meadows, 2720 Kirchoff Road, Rolling Meadows from 9:30 AM until the time of the funeral service at 10:30 AM. Interment will follow at the Wheeling Township Cemetery in Arlington Heights. In consideration of the safety of our guests and associates, Lauterburg & Oehler Funeral Home will adhere to the current gathering restrictions in the state of Illinois, which allow 50 or fewer guests at services. Proper social distancing must be practiced and all guests will be required to wear face masks at all times. Thank you for your cooperation. Funeral information, 847-253-5423 or lauterburgoehler.com.




Published in Daily Herald on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
24
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Lauterburg - Oehler Funeral Home
AUG
25
Visitation
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Community Church of Rolling Meadows
AUG
25
Funeral service
10:30 AM
Community Church of Rolling Meadows
Funeral services provided by
Lauterburg - Oehler Funeral Home
2000 East Northwest Highway
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
8472535423
