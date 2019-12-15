|
LIBERTYVILLE - Rae Annette Swanson peacefully passed away on Dec. 3rd, 2019 in her residence. Rae was preceded by her loving husband of 66 years, Don and her son Donald Mark. She is survived by 3 children and 10 grandchildren. Memorial service will be 5:00pm Friday, Dec. 13th at McMurrough Funeral Chapel, 101 Park Place (Rt. 176, 1 block east of Rt. 21), Libertyville. Rae's family will receive friends from 3:00pm until the time of service. Funeral information, 847-362-2626. Please sign the guestbook at libertyvillefuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 15, 2019