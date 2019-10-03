|
SCHAUMBURG - Ralph C. Brusko, 81, died October 1 at the Alexian Brothers Hospice Residence. Beloved husband of Marlene, nee Guimond. Devoted father of John, Joseph (Lynore) and Anne (Mark) Cox. Loving grandfather of Melissa and Payton Brusko. Son of the late Ralph S. and Anne (Drosdowski) Brusko. Brother of the late Elaine (Lee) Arendt, late Camille (Richard) Lauritsen and Marge (Alan) Evans. Also brother-in-law to Theresa, Arnold, Kathy and Lorna and uncle to many wonderful nieces and nephews. He and Marlene recently celebrated their 56th wedding anniversary, a milestone of togetherness that she credits to a fulfilling life of love, growth and joy. He was a reader and avid cross word puzzle solver. He also played golf. The score wasn't that important to him (fortunately), but the walk and people he met sure made it enjoyable. His affinity for languages contributed to phrases and jokes pulled from Latin, French and even an occasional sprinkle of Greek. Nothing like fun in multiple languages. His success in business had many factors, but none as important as his uncompromising respect and acceptance of everyone. He is cherished and appreciated even more for being such a loving husband and father. His kindness, sense of responsibility and playful humor enhanced all of our lives. He will be dearly missed. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Saturday, October 5 at St. Marcelline Church in Schaumburg, 822 Springinsguth Rd. Mass will follow. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the American Diabetes Association or the .
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Oct. 3, 2019