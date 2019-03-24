Captain Ralph Harold Laedtke, MSC, USN, Ret., passed away at home in Waushugal, WA on March 12, 2019. He was born to Alma and William Laedtke on October 1, 1920 in Appleton, WI, the eldest of five children. He was 98 years young. Ralph joined the Navy in September, 1939 as a Seaman Recruit and served his country for nearly 35 years. He was stationed aboard the Hospital Ship Solace during the bombing of Pearl Harbor and was aboard ship during several WWII battles. He was stationed aboard the USS Oriskany during the Korean Conflict. Some of his duty stations included Norfolk, VA; Bethesda, MD; San Francisco, CA; Great Lakes, IL; Charleston, SC and Guam. On Thanksgiving evening, 1944 Ralph married Ruth M. Koch in Oshkosh, WI. She was a dedicated Naval wife and loving mother. They were married nearly 63 years and had three daughters: Carol (Ron Parkey), Lois, and Martha (J. Brennan). Grandchildren are Matthew, Nathaniel, Sushannah, Emily, Andrew, Hannah, and Will as well as several great-grandchildren. In retirement Ralph was a member of the Libertyville Sunrise Rotary Club, the Pearl Harbor Survivor's Association and the Gideons. He was an avid Scrabble and Cribbage player and enjoyed playing golf. Upon Ruth's death in 2007, Ralph married Ferne M. Facey from Waushougal, WA. They were married nearly 10 years until her death in 2018. Ralph was a man of great faith. He was a faithful member of St. Andrew Lutheran Church in Mundelein, IL and later Zion Lutheran Church in Camus, WA. A funeral service was held on Saturday, March 23, 2019 in Washington. Memorials may be made to St. Andrew Lutheran Church, 10 S. Lake St., Mundelein, IL 60060 or Gideons International, 2701 Sheridan Rd., Zion, IL 60099. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary