|
|
SOUTH ELGIN - Ralph L. Sherwood, loving husband of Nancy; caring father of Bill (Amy) Huber, Robin (Richard) Sutliff and Scot (Sonia) Sherwood; dear grandfather of Angela, William, Justin, Jakob and great-grandfather of Amelia, Ryker, Cruze and Jett; fond brother of Greg (Janice) and Dale. Ralph was a proud Navy veteran and enjoyed spending time with his grandkids and spending time fishing. Memorial visitation Monday May 6, 2019 from 4:00pm until time of service 7:30pm at the Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory, 95 S. Gilbert St. (at State St.), South Elgin, Illinois. Cremation was private at the Countryside Crematory. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Gospel Justice Initiative at www.GJI.org. Info, www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com or 847-289-8054.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 5, 2019