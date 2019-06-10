ELGIN - Ralph L. Ward, 86, of Elgin, passed away peacefully on June 8th, 2019 with his family by his side. He was born on February 22, 1933 to Frank and Emma Ward. He was a graduate of Elgin High School, class of 1951. Married to Elsie (Wilkinson) for 66 years. Together they started their story in Rhode Island where Ralph was a barber on the USS Yosemite AD19, during the Korean Conflict serving his country from 1953-1957. He was discharged, with honors, 2nd Class Seaman. He continued his service to his community as a barber downtown Elgin from 1957 - 1965. Ralph was the owner of Ralph's barber shop, in Elgin, from 1965 - 2017, where he proudly shared that he had the privilege of providing haircuts to 4 generations. He was a member and past president of the Elgin Jaycees from 1960-1970; a member of the Del Webb Veterans Club from 2009 - 2019. In his spare time, he was an avid woodworker, loved to follow sports and his love for fishing with his friends and family were the highlight of his life. Ralph was a member of St. Paul's United Church of Christ, Elgin. Ralph is survived by his wife Elsie of 66 years; Sister Gertrude Batton, Cooper City, FL. Children: Linda Schif of Pingree Grove, IL, Steve (Nancy) Ward of South Elgin, IL; Sandy (Mike) Roberts of Elgin, IL and Ron (Lisa) Ward of Lakewood, IL. Grandpa to Jacqueline (Josh) Carrillo, Katherine Schif, Christine Schif, Kyle (Amy) Ward, Jennifer (Eric) Thennes, Tyler Ward, Brandon (Danielle) Roberts, Garret (Stephanie) Roberts, Bradley Roberts, Taylor Ward, Courtney Ward, Jenna Ward, Dan Patterson and Nicole Patterson. Great Grandpa to Emmerson Carrillo, Ryker Ward, Renley Ward, Declan Thennes, Grayson Thennes, Haley Roberts and Halle Roberts. Loving uncle to many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Emma Ward, brother Robert Ward, half-brother Norman Bloomfield and granddaughter Megan Schif. If there was one thing Ralph wanted everyone to know was that he had a deep love and appreciation for his family, customers and friends. He lived a great life. Visitation will be Wednesday, June 12, 2019 from 4:00 to 8:00 with a celebration of life at 7:00PM at Laird Funeral Home, 310 S. State Street, Elgin. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Paul's United Church of Christ, 40W720 Plank Road, Elgin, IL 60124. Information 847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary