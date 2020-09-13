Ralph O. Kunst, born July 3, 1951. At rest September 8, 2020. Ralph was born in Chicago, the son of the late Walter and Emily Kunst. He is the Cherished Brother of Wayne (Barbara) Kunst and Gail (Craig) Tabor. The Greatest Uncle to Anna (Chris) Shivers; Olivia, Chloe (fiance Aaron), and Corinna Tabor. Great-Uncle to Henry and Callen Shivers. Ralph was an avid golfer, animal magnet, and proud member of AA. He served many years as a volunteer, supporting and encouraging others at Behavioral Health Services at Central DuPage Hospital. Private visitation is scheduled for Friday, September 18 and a Celebration of life will follow. Interment to take place at Chapel Hill Gardens South in Oak Lawn, Illinois. In lieu of flowers, please see link on Chapel Hill Gardens South website for memorial donations to Behavioral Health Services Fund. In consideration of the safety of our guests and associates, Chapel Hill Gardens South Funeral Home will adhere to the current gathering restrictions in the state of Illinois, which allow 50 or fewer guests at services. Proper social distancing must be practiced and all guests will be required to wear face masks at all times. Thank you for your cooperation.