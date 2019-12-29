|
Ralph Pierre Hwastecki, 92, died on Monday, December 23, 2019. He is survived by his sister, Nancy Hwastecki, his in-laws, Don and Lois Hartung, 3 nieces, several cousins and his faithful caregiver, Pat Gamblin. He is preceded in death by his parents, Stephen and June Hwastecki, and his wife of sixty-four years, Lois Hartung Hwastecki. Ralph spent the majority of his professional life teaching elementary school in Northbrook. He was highly respected and sought after as a teacher. He maintained relationships with his students well into these last years. A Memorial Service will be held at Northbrook United Methodist Church, 1190 Western Avenue, Northbrook, Illinois 60062 on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at 11 a.m. The family will be available to greet guests following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the church.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 29, 2019