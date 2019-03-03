SCHAUMBURG - Ralph R. Newton, 75, husband of his best friend for 50 years, Dawn, nee Rybandt; father of Cheryl, Pamela (Carl), Anthony, Edward and Darwin (Sherrie); grandfather of 11; great-grandfather of 7; brother of Ronald (Darlene), Darley Ann (Jim) Welsh and Randy (Doris); son of the late Isaac and Kathryn Newton. Ralph was a very active member, for 25 years, of Moose Lodge #799 in Elgin. He was Governor for 2 years at the Elgin Lodge and also served as the Deputy Supreme Governor and Pilgrim. Ralph was the Youth Awareness Coordinator, for 16 years, for students at Mooseheart. where he helped coordinate the class ring ceremony. He enjoyed his work at the post offices in Roselle, Schaumburg and Hoffman Estates. Visitation Tuesday, March 5th, 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm with a service at 7:00 pm at the Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory, 950 South Bartlett Road (at Stearns Road), Bartlett. Cremation will be private at the Countryside Crematory following services. In lieu of flowers, donations to the family would be appreciated. For information, 630-289-7575 or www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary