ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Ralph Wenk was born on April 24, 1934 in Chicago, Illinois and was raised there by his parents, Irene and Otto Wenk. He died Sunday, April 21, 2019 at Moorings Health Center in Arlington Heights, Illinois surrounded by his loving family. Ralph started his career as a salesman for Ditto Inc., and later started his own Manufacturing Rep. Agency under the name of Ralph M. Wenk & Associates, which he owned and operated for 35 years. Ralph was a Niles Township High School M.V.P. and an All-Conference athlete in 1952. He graduated from Bradley University in 1956 where he was a 4 year Varsity baseball player. He was inducted into Bradley University's Athletic Hall of Fame in 1995. He was also inducted into the Greater Peoria Area (State of Illinois) Hall of Fame in 1994. Ralph was a charter member of the Pickwick Club in Arlington Heights. Ralph is survived by his wife of 62 years Marlene I. Wenk (nee Isgren); his children Sharon Wenk Rizzo and Donna (Douglas) Wenk-Rost, his grandchildren Michael R. Rizzo and David F. Rizzo; as well as his brother-in-law Carl E. Isgren. Memorial Service Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 1:00pm at the Odean Johnson Chapel at the Moorings, 811 E. Central Road, Arlington Heights, IL 60005. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105, www.stjude.org/donate/. Funeral information is available at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or 847-253-0168. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary