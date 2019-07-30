Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Grove Memorial Chapel
1199 S. Arlington Heights Road
Elk Grove Village, IL 60007
(847) 640-0566
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
9:15 AM
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
RAMONA FLORES Obituary
The funeral for Ramona Flores (nee Fernandez) will begin at 9:15 a.m. Thursday, August 1, at Grove Memorial Chapel, 1199 S. Arlington Heights Road, Elk Grove Village, then proceed to Holy Ghost Church, 254 N. Wood Dale Rd. in Wood Dale for Mass at 10 a.m. Interment will be at Arlington Cemetery, Elmhurst, IL. Visitation Wednesday, 3 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Ramona was the beloved wife of the late Ramiro G. Flores; loving mother of Maria Flores, Rosa (Abel) Ayala, Eliza (Alberto) Flores, John (Lisa) Flores and Ramiro Jr. (Linda) Flores. She was also a loving grandmother, great-grandmother and aunt to many and will be missed by all who knew her. In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name to at are appreciated. For more information, 630-247-6623. Arrangements made by JGeils Funeral Services.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on July 30, 2019
