RAMONA LEE DREHER


1937 - 2019
RAMONA LEE DREHER Obituary
Ramona Lee Dreher, 82, passed away on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, IL. She was born May 29, 1937 in Fond du lac, WI, she was raised on a farm in Wayne, WI and was formerly of Madison, WI and Chicago, IL, living in Libertyville since 1969. Ramona married her husband, Edward on September 14, 1957 and served as office manager at his accounting firm, Dreher and Company in Libertyville. She was a pianist and organist playing at several churches in her life. She was a lover of music theatre, enjoying the shows at Marriott Theatre in Lincolnshire and was a member of numerous theatre guilds in Chicago. After retirement, she and her husband traveled the world experiencing every cruise they could find. Ramona was an avid bridge player, knitter and will be sadly missed by her family and dear friends. Surviving is her husband of 62 years, Edward Dreher; 3 children, Dean (Teresa) Dreher, Dawn (Tedd) Eastman and Sandy Bello; 6 grandchildren, Emma Dreher, Lindsay (Jason) Evans, Ryan and Andrew Shultz, Samantha (Alexis) Burgos and Tony Bello; 3 stepgrandchildren, Charles (Mandy) Lewis, Kelton (Camille) Lewis and Hannah Eastman; 6 great-grandchildren, Sophie, Cooper, Carter and Anders Evans, Luna and Viggo Burgos; great-stepgranddaughter, Ainsley Lewis; 2 brothers, Daniel (Wendy) Coulter and Timothy (Carole) Coulter and by a sister, Sharon (Norbert) Rosbeck. She was preceded in death by 4 brothers and sisters. Private services and interment will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Burnett-Dane Funeral Home in Libertyville, IL. For info: 847-362-3009 or share a memory at www.burnettdane.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Oct. 5, 2019
